June 5, 1934 — Aug. 12, 2022

Louise D. James was born June 5, 1934, in Olympia, Washington, to Harold and Helen Dobbins. She grew up in Ryderwood on a small farm where the Dobbins family owned and operated a cedar shake mill and the Cougar Flats Dairy. She received her elementary and secondary schooling in Ryderwood, graduating from Ryderwood High School at the top of her class of 11 in 1951. She then attended Lower Columbia Junior College in Longview where she met her future husband in 1952. She graduated from LCJC in 1953. She finished her schooling at Central Washington College of Education in Ellensburg, graduating in 1955 with a bachelor of arts degree in education and a master’s degree in Education in 1958.

Louise was a fourth-grade teacher for the Kelso School District and later she became the home and hospital teacher for first grade through high school students who could not attend regular classes.

In 1962, Louise saw a for sale sign on an acre of land in Kelso and encouraged the purchase of it and building of her family home in which she and her husband raised their five children.

Louise was a devoted mother and grandmother. She had a keen sense of humor and provided sound and thoughtful advice; always encouraging and supporting her family in their lives, education and hobbies. Louise enjoyed muscle cars with her boys and owned and drove a manual transmission sporty Ford Mustang. She also drove herself to high school in her father’s 1943 U.S. Army Willys Jeep that they used on the farm.

Louise enjoyed tending the flowers both indoors and outdoors at her home. She was an avid reader and occasionally dabbled in painting, poetry writing for publication and refinishing antique furniture. Louise began making all her Christmas cards and liked the results so much she continued doing so for more than 50 years. She was a prolific quilter. Her sewing room is a brightly colored display of her talents and dedication to her craft. The four walls of this room are completely covered from ceiling to floor with beautiful overlapping picture quilts, many of which are seasonal and animal themes. Louise always was a teacher and inspiration to her two daughters who share many of her talents. She was a tremendous cook and was often referred to as Cookie Gramma by her grandchildren.

During the holidays, Louise set a beautiful table using her collection of Fiesta Ware. This inspired her children and grandchildren to also collect this beautiful tableware.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Dobbins, who was a logger for the Long-Bell Lumber Company in Ryderwood; and her mother, Helen Dobbins, who taught elementary school in Ryderwood, Castle Rock and Kelso.

Louise is a 50-year member of Longview’s Maple Chapter of Eastern Star.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert James; sister Carolyn Hoisington of Auburn; five children (all of Kelso): Jodi Greig, Tim James (Shelly), Matt James, Lizzy James, and Jon James (Holly); 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a closed memorial for Louise.