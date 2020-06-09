Louis Ulrich

Louis Edward Ulrich
June 8, 1939 – May 25, 2020
Louis Edward Ulrich was born in Huron, South Dakota on June 8, 1939 to Mike and Elfrieda Ulrich. Louis graduated from Huron High School in 1957.Louis joined the U.S. Army National Guard after graduation he served for 13 years. He moved from Huron S.D., to Longview Wash., in 1960.
He attended Lower Columbia College electrical program in 1970. Louis was an electrician for Reynolds Metal Co. for 30 years. He retired in 1996. Louis was a member of the Northlake Church. He enjoyed being the Northlake’s “Candy Man”. On June 30, 1962 Louis married Louise Oler. Louis and Louise were the first couple married at Northlake Church.
Louis enjoyed gardening, hunting, playing in “42” group, being with friends, traveling, crafting knives, serving at church, raising beef, walking in the woods and watching the wild life near his home. He loved his family, church family & friends. Louis had a servant’s heart & loved helping whether it was electrical, sharing crafts, he made or produced out of his garden.
Louis is survived by his wife Louise Ulrich, two sisters Barbara Holzerland, Deanna Erickson, two sons Dr. John Ulrich, Brian Ulrich, three grandsons Dominic Ulrich, Shane Ulrich, Luke Ulrich and one granddaughter Alexa Ulrich. Louis was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert. Memorial contributions can be made to Northlake Church, Hospice or Campus Towers. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
