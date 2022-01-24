Oct. 16, 1952 — Jan. 12, 2022

Louis Elbert Johnson was born on Oct 16, 1952 to Louis “Boose” and Nina Johnson in Longview, Washington. He passed away surrounded by his family on January 12, 2022, in Vancouver, Washington. Lou was a member of the R.A. Long High School class of 1971 and went on to play baseball at Lower Columbia College. He joined the army from 1976 to 1979 and spent some of his time stationed in Germany. He married the love of his life, Tracy Peterson, on May 1, 1982 in Kelso, Washington.

Lou spent his career as a longshoreman for the ILWU Local 21 and Local 40. He retired in 2012. He loved spending time with his family. He was the greatest husband, dad and papa. He loved traveling, especially to Las Vegas. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports, never missing a game. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most recently cooking up great family meals on his Traeger. He was absolutely devoted to his family. He would do anything for any of them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Nina. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tracy, of Castle Rock. Also surviving are his daughters, Jamie Scott and Sara (Layne) Higgins; his beloved grandkids, Brayden Kannas, Emmalee Scott, Mason Higgins and Ella Higgins; his sisters, Lori Roemer and Julie (Mike) Swindell; and his brother, Randy (Monica) Johnson. He left behind many nieces and nephews and many other friends and family.

His celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at New Horizons Church (405 N. 19th Ave., Kelso, Washington with Pastor Randy Johnson officiating. All friends and family are welcome.

His family will miss him everyday, but know he has gone on to a better place. We love you and will see you again.