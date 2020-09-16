× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 29, 1945—August 30, 2020.

Louie A. Whiteaker passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020. He went home to be with his Lord. Louie was the son of Glen and Inez Whiteaker and was born in Bessemer, Michigan, before moving to Longview in 1952 with his family. He attended Longview schools and graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1963. After graduation, Louie enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served between 1966-1968 and later served in the U.S Navy as a fireman.

After serving his country, Louie returned to Longview and enjoyed a long career with the Longview Fibre Company as a lab technician and tester. He retired in 2004 after 40 successful years with the company.

Louie is survived at home by his wife of over 30 years, Janis Whiteaker. He is also survived by a daughter, Kimberly Whiteaker (Keith) of Longview and a sister, Linda Coville (Howard) of Sumner, Wash. He also leaves two stepdaughters, Joanne (Andy) Ellis and Julie (Larry) Richards, both of Kelso, five granddaughters, three grandsons, and five great grandchildren. Louie was preceded in death last February by stepson, Jeff (Shelley) Covel of Longview.

Graveside services will be held at Steele Chapel on September 24 at 11am, with a Celebration of Life planned for a later time.