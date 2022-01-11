 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lorriane Ruth Rogers

Lorriane Ruth Rogers

Oct. 6, 1955 — Dec. 2, 2021

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Kelso Christian Assembly.

