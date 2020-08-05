Lorraine Ralston

Feb. 21, 1930—July 31, 2020
Lorraine C. (Galey) Ralston passed peacefully in her sleep Friday, July 31, 2020. She was 90 years old and lived most of her life in Castle Rock, Wash.
Lorraine was born in PeEll, Wash., to Lawrence and Nellie (Klube) Galey. She was the oldest of two
children. Her parents moved to Raymond, Wash., where she grew up and graduated from Willapa Valley High School in 1948. After graduation she attended Holy Names College in Spokane, Wash., where she majored in Elementary Education. She took her first teaching job in Stevenson, Wash., for one year and then took a position with the Castle Rock School District. Lorraine met her husband, James (Jim) Ralston in Castle Rock and they were married Feb. 12,1955. They were married for 65 years.
After a couple years in Castle Rock, Lorraine and Jim moved to Orangevale, Calif., where they spent 12 years in the Orangevale-Folsom area. Lorraine met many life long friends there and stayed busy taking care of her three children. The last two years they lived in Orangevale, she decided to teach at Notre Dame Catholic School where her kids attended school.
In the summer of 1969 the family moved back to Castle Rock, where Lorraine started teaching again for the Castle Rock School District. She taught 2nd grade for nearly 25 years. After retiring, she devoted herself to parish life at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Castle Rock. She was fortunate to be able to take some trips to Hawaii, Mexico and Europe.
Lorraine is survived by her sister Jeanette and (Lonald) Bridges of Las Vegas, Nev., her husband Jim Ralston, her daughter Jill St. Onge (Tony) of Moses Lake, Wash., grandchildren Tyler St. Onge (Tenecia) of Moses Lake, Wash., Joanne St. Onge Neal (Jay) of Bellevue, Wash., her son James L. Ralston (Cindy) of Castle Rock, Wash., granddaughter Lainey Ralston of Olympia, Wash., her son Jerry Ralston (Debbie) of Castle Rock, Wash., grandchildren Kyle Ralston and Gena James (Steve) of Castle Rock, Wash., great grandchildren Cole and Cameron James of Castle Rock, Wash. Her sisters’ children; Monte Bridges and Julee Grabinski of Las Vegas, Nev., and many more nieces and nephews.
A late September funeral is planned at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Castle Rock, Wash.
Cards may be sent to James Ralston in care of the Canterbury Inn 1324 3rd Ave., Longview, WA 98632.
