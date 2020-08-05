Lorraine Ralston

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Feb. 21, 1930—July 31, 2020

Lorraine C. (Galey) Ralston passed peacefully in her sleep Friday, July 31, 2020. She was 90 years old and lived most of her life in Castle Rock, Wash.

Lorraine was born in PeEll, Wash., to Lawrence and Nellie (Klube) Galey. She was the oldest of two

children. Her parents moved to Raymond, Wash., where she grew up and graduated from Willapa Valley High School in 1948. After graduation she attended Holy Names College in Spokane, Wash., where she majored in Elementary Education. She took her first teaching job in Stevenson, Wash., for one year and then took a position with the Castle Rock School District. Lorraine met her husband, James (Jim) Ralston in Castle Rock and they were married Feb. 12,1955. They were married for 65 years.

After a couple years in Castle Rock, Lorraine and Jim moved to Orangevale, Calif., where they spent 12 years in the Orangevale-Folsom area. Lorraine met many life long friends there and stayed busy taking care of her three children. The last two years they lived in Orangevale, she decided to teach at Notre Dame Catholic School where her kids attended school.