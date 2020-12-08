Lorraine Ofstun Doyle

Lorraine Olivia Ofstun was born March 13, 1933 to Olivia and Ludwig of Eastman, Wisconsin, joining her older brother, Milford. She thrived in the small town atmosphere, attending a red brick school house directly across the street from the Ofstun family home. After graduating from high school in Prairie du Chien and attending Luther College in Decorah, Iowa for a year, she transferred to Swedish Hospital’s School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, graduating as an R.N. After joining several “Nomad Nurses” and traveling the country, finding jobs along the way, she eventually found her dream job in San Francisco, California as a cardiac scrub nurse at the U.C.S.F. Moffit-Long Medical Center. She renewed the acquaintance of a friend, Gerry Doyle who, after his service in the Navy worked in the banking industry in the bay area. After a courtship they were married at the Star of the Sea Parish, Sausalito in 1965 beginning a happy marriage of 54 years. They enjoyed the new home they built in San Rafael, commuting daily to jobs in the city over the Golden Gate Bridge. Having no children of their own, they found great satisfaction in adopting rescue dogs, namely Weimaraners. Upon retirement, she and Gerry moved to Wisconsin to be closer to cousins and friends in the area. Eventually memories of warm, sunny California weather lured them away from the frigid Midwest winters and they settled in Palm Desert, California, enjoying many years there. In 2017, they moved to Longview to be closer to family. They especially enjoyed having Milford take them out for ice cream, home for occasional meals and family birthdays, drives around town and a Christmas Eve service. Lorrie was devastated when Gerry died in 2019.