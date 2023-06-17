July 29, 1936—Mar. 5, 2023
OLYMPIA—Lorraine M. Wheatley passed away March 5, 2023 at the age of 86 in Olympia, Washington.
She was born to Donat Fournier and Evelyn Jacques Fournier on July 29, 1936 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The family moved to Cowlitz County, where Evelyn’s family lived, when she was small.
Lorraine grew up and went to school in Kelso. She met Terrance Wheatley after graduating high school and they were married on April 8, 1955. They were married for 52 years before his passing in January 2008.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, known for her outgoing personality, can-do attitude, and sense of humor. She liked to travel with her husband in their fifth wheel and spent many winters snowbirding in Arizona. Lorraine spent most of her adult life as a homemaker and in her 70’s volunteered as a Foster Grandparent with the LCC Head Start program. She loved her vegetable and berry garden along with growing flowers.
Lorraine is survived by two children Terrie (Ron) May and Tracy (Cindy) Wheatley; ten grandchildren Erin (Richard) Hobson, Brooke (Luis) May, Jordan (Adriana) May, Trevor (Kate) May, Jason Wheatley, Lindsay Wheatley, Nathan Wheatley, Jacob (Alicia) Leigh, Jarrod (Heidi) Leigh, and Breanne Leigh; nine great grandchildren; four sisters, Imogene McPhail, Evelyn Page, Dona (Jerry) Hudson, and Mary (Gary) Conradi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Terrance Wheatley, her daughter Lorrie Leigh, her parents Donat Fournier and Evelyn Fournier, sisters Cecile Anderson and Caroline Teig, and her brother Don Meredith.
An inurnment service for her and her husband will be held on Saturday June 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Mt Pleasant Rd, Kelso, WA. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at 1:00 PM directly after the inurnment service, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2884 N Pacific Ave, Kelso, WA 98626
Contributions in honor of Lorraine’s life can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of your choice.
