Lorraine Jean Mears

August 16, 1950—November 15, 2020

Lorraine passed away in peace on Sunday November 15, 2020. She was born in Longview, Wash., to Bruce and Ruth Keith Sr. She grew up in Rainier, Ore., and attended Rainier Union High School.

On May 5, 1970 she married the love of her life, John Mears, who was in the U.S. Navy. The following 20 years were spent living in such places as Boston, Memphis, San Diego, Whidbey Island, Jacksonville and Atlanta before coming back to Rainier. As a Navy wife she was active in the Navy Wives Club, serving as treasurer and secretary.

Lorraine enjoyed bingo, garage sales, collecting clowns and giraffes. She was her grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader at their sporting events and school activities. She loved her family and friends. She was witty, stubborn, loving and loyal. She will be missed deeply.