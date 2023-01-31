Mar. 13, 1927—Jan. 1, 2023

Long-time and well-known Long Beach resident Lorraine Bays died peacefully on the first day of 2023 just short of her 96th birthday. This beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished community member had suffered from the return of a previous cancer.

Lorraine was born March 13, 1927 in Toledo, Wash., to Archie and Erma May, he a logger and she the town switchboard operator. She grew up in the logging company town of Ryderwood, Wash. The fifth of six children she became proficient at her mother’s telephone skills at an early age-no surprise to all her friends who have so known her gift for gab. She used that skill professionally throughout her life.

In 1953 she would marry John Bays, a West Virginia boy moved west, who became the love of her life. They settled on the Long Beach Peninsula-first Ilwaco, then Long Beach in 1959 where she would live in her home on Sandridge Road until her death. He started a construction business as she kept the books and raised their three children, Susan, John and Joanne. After her husband’s accidental work death in 1967 she took odd jobs before returning to the telephone company until her retirement.

In her retirement she has fully embraced her community, having volunteered for the Adult Special Education Program, American Legion and notably Long Beach Visitor’s Bureau. In that capacity she used her deep knowledge of the area, its people, and its history to become one of their notable Clambassadors. Each year she would host her grandchildren’s generation on her Sandridge Road property around Independence Day for a gathering they called Gaga-stock; one year culminating in a notable entry into the Fourth of July parade. GaGa relished her position in the center of that “float.” In her retirement she loved to play cards at the Senior Center and, until quite recently, would help out in her daughter Joanne’s salon; greeting customers and tending to details.

Faith and service were at the center of Lorraine’s life. In 1960 she joined Seaview Baptist Church and still worshipped at the same location which is now Ocean Beach Christian Fellowship. She has served as Sunday School teacher, deacon and pulpit committee member. She has also been a cook and counselor at The Dunes Bible Camp.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Robert, Laverna, Bernice, Leon and Grant. She is survived by her children; Susan (Verne) of Spokane, John (Vivian) of San Antonio and Joanne (George) of Klipsan Beach. Also, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grand children, and 3 great great grand children.

Her family especially thanks her neighbors Carol and Odell Pitts, whose aid allowed her to stay in her home.

A memorial service is scheduled for February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Ocean Beach Christian Fellowship in Seaview.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Rebuilding Together, Pacific County Washington, P.O Box 283, Long Beach, WA 98631 or the charity of one’s choice.