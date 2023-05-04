Oct. 22, 1925—April 27, 2023
CASTLEROCK—Lorna Marie Goldsby was born in Chehalis on October 22, 1925 to Paul and Alberta Hill. She grew up in Ryderwood, graduating from high school in 1944. After graduation, she went to work for Boeing in Chehalis as a wing mechanic. She worked briefly for the Ryderwood Post Office before going to work at Green Mountain Evergreens in the late 1940’s. She retired from there in 1991. After retirement, she joined her twin sister, Norma, as an Ombudsman in Lewis County, retiring from that service in 2016. Lorna loved to play tennis. She spent many evenings, after work, on the tennis court challenging and winning against opponents decades younger than her.
Lorna married Eugene Goldsby in August 1967. He preceded her in death in 1992. Also preceding her were her parents and twin sister, Norma.
Lorna is survived by a step-daughter, Cathy Still (Ron), two step-grandchildren, Jenny and David, cousin Doug Hill and close, almost daughters, Kelli Sweet, Linda Knowles and Diana Fleming. We would like to thank her special caregivers, Melissa, Mindy and Stephanie for their compassion and care.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the Winlock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cowlitz County Humane Society.
