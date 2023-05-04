CASTLEROCK—Lorna Marie Goldsby was born in Chehalis on October 22, 1925 to Paul and Alberta Hill. She grew up in Ryderwood, graduating from high school in 1944. After graduation, she went to work for Boeing in Chehalis as a wing mechanic. She worked briefly for the Ryderwood Post Office before going to work at Green Mountain Evergreens in the late 1940’s. She retired from there in 1991. After retirement, she joined her twin sister, Norma, as an Ombudsman in Lewis County, retiring from that service in 2016. Lorna loved to play tennis. She spent many evenings, after work, on the tennis court challenging and winning against opponents decades younger than her.