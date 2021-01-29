Lorna L Blue

October 6, 1949—November 17, 2020

Lorna LaNaire Blue was reunited with her loved ones in heaven on November 17, 2020.

Lorna was born to David and Margaret Woodard in Castle Rock in 1949. Lorna graduated from Castle Rock high school in 1967. After graduation Lorna married her husband Butch in September of 1967. They moved to Ellensburg where she was a cosmetologist while her husband Butch attended college. Lorna and Butch started the next chapter of their life together in Battle Ground, Wash., in 1972.

Lorna’s passions were her grandchildren, she loved cooking, fishing and her many friends in the beauty salon. Lorna also loved Battle Ground basketball and she hosted many New Year Eve parties for the players on the team. Lorna’s home was happy and open to everyone and there was always food.

Lorna was survived by her mother Margaret Woodard, her husband of 53 years, Butch and their three children. Casey with his wife Kantra and their children Kai, Levi and Sina. Her son Travis. Daughter Maggie, with her husband Kyle and children, Luke and Mazie.

A memorial service in celebration of Lorna’s life will take place on February 6, 2021 at 2 pm at Faith Center Church. 11608 NE 107th Way, Vancouver, WA 98682.

“We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and be present with the lord’ -2 Corinthians 5:8