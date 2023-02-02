July 31, 1932—Dec. 18, 2022
Loretta was born on July 31, 1932 to Ada and Francis Phipps in Bozeman, Montana. In 1950, she graduated from Manhattan High School and shortly thereafter, married Ward Brummett.
Loretta is survived by two children: Rebecca Bell (Rick) and Rodney Brummett (Becky) and a brother, Arthur Phipps (Joyce). Also surviving Loretta is 4 grandchildren: Tracy O’Farrell (Sean), Michael Bell (Heather), Alexandra Peterson (Luke), Lisa Brown (Matt) and 6 great-grandchildren, as well as a niece, Tammy Hutzler (Scott).
Loretta loved to dance and was an excellent ballroom dancer as well as the lively jitter-bugg in her younger years. In later years, she painted. Her best paintings were of the Arizona desert where she was a snow bird for many years. Traveling the western United States extensively, she lived in several cities, with the Longview area as her permanent residence. She retired as a legal assistant from the office of Steve Peterson in Rainier, Oregon.
She often said she led an interesting and full life. Variety was her spice.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.