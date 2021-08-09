Lorene Riner

April 6, 1935 — July 13, 2021

Louann Luce Riner, 86, passed away July 13, 2021, in Longview, Washington.

She was born in Baker City, Oregon, to Raymond O. Luce and Marion (Snook) Luce on April 6, 1935. Louann lived in Baker City until the age of 12 when her parents moved to Astoria, Oregon, to purchase the mortuary known as Ginn Mortuary and named the business Luce Funeral Home. (Now called Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary.)

Louann married G. Charles (Chuck) Anderson on June 10, 1958. They had two children, Gary Anderson, and Lori Anderson. Louann re-married James Riner in 1998 and lived in Longview, Washington. Some of Louann’s favorite activities were bicycle riding, line dancing, walking at Lake Sacajawea, being with grandchildren and her friends in her Golden Girls Red Hats group.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marion Luce; her husband, James Riner; and her step-daughter, Cynthia Thomas.