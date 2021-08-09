Lorene Riner

April 6, 1935 — July 13, 2021
Louann Luce Riner, 86, passed away July 13, 2021, in Longview, Washington.
She was born in Baker City, Oregon, to Raymond O. Luce and Marion (Snook) Luce on April 6, 1935. Louann lived in Baker City until the age of 12 when her parents moved to Astoria, Oregon, to purchase the mortuary known as Ginn Mortuary and named the business Luce Funeral Home. (Now called Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary.)
Louann married G. Charles (Chuck) Anderson on June 10, 1958. They had two children, Gary Anderson, and Lori Anderson. Louann re-married James Riner in 1998 and lived in Longview, Washington. Some of Louann’s favorite activities were bicycle riding, line dancing, walking at Lake Sacajawea, being with grandchildren and her friends in her Golden Girls Red Hats group.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marion Luce; her husband, James Riner; and her step-daughter, Cynthia Thomas.
Surviving is a son, Gary Anderson (Janell); a daughter, Lori Anderson; a stepdaughter, Janice Barrera; two grandsons, Brian Anderson (Abby Viens), and Michael Anderson (Sara Carsner); two great-grandchildren, Alyvia Anderson and Collin Anderson; three stepgrandchildren, Terry Andrus, Steven Andrus, and Julio Barrera; and two great-stepgrandchildren, Marcus Hawkins and Kaila Andrus.
Louann will be interned at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City, Oregon, with a private family service. There will be a memorial service for Louann Riner at 1 p.m. August 14, 2021, at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave., Astoria, Oregon. There will be a reception after the service at 2 p.m. at Grace Community Baptist Church, 1195 Irving Ave., Astoria, Oregon.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at: www.caldwellsmortuary.com.
