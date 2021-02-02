January 17, 1933—January 5, 2021

Loren Thomas Mitchem was born January 17, 1933 in Morton, Wash., and passed away January 5, 2021 in Longview, Wash., after contracting COVID-19. He was nearly 88 years old. Loren was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Hansen), and is survived by sons Frank (Vicky) Mitchem of White Salmon, Wash., Larry (Darcy) Mitchem of Toutle, Wash., daughter Chris (John) Riley of Toutle, Wash., and son Robert (Janelle Wilson) Mitchem of Sedro-Woolley, Wash. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessica and Kaleb Mitchem, Amy and Conner Andersen, and Vivian Mitchem.

Loren was the son of Thomas and May (Faultner) Mitchem, and grew up in Lewis County, Wash. Like many, he left school to start in the “woods” as a teenager, and he became a skilled timber faller for Weyerhaeuser in his later years. In 1953 Uncle Sam came calling, and Loren was sent to Korea, where he drove heavy equipment with the combat engineers. Loren retired from Weyerhaeuser in 1985.