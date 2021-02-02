 Skip to main content
Loren Thomas Mitchem
Loren Thomas Mitchem

Loren Thomas Mitchem

January 17, 1933—January 5, 2021

Loren Thomas Mitchem was born January 17, 1933 in Morton, Wash., and passed away January 5, 2021 in Longview, Wash., after contracting COVID-19. He was nearly 88 years old. Loren was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Hansen), and is survived by sons Frank (Vicky) Mitchem of White Salmon, Wash., Larry (Darcy) Mitchem of Toutle, Wash., daughter Chris (John) Riley of Toutle, Wash., and son Robert (Janelle Wilson) Mitchem of Sedro-Woolley, Wash. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jessica and Kaleb Mitchem, Amy and Conner Andersen, and Vivian Mitchem.

Loren was the son of Thomas and May (Faultner) Mitchem, and grew up in Lewis County, Wash. Like many, he left school to start in the “woods” as a teenager, and he became a skilled timber faller for Weyerhaeuser in his later years. In 1953 Uncle Sam came calling, and Loren was sent to Korea, where he drove heavy equipment with the combat engineers. Loren retired from Weyerhaeuser in 1985.

He married the love of his life, Virginia, in 1963, and together they raised a lively family on their Toutle farm. Loren loved the outdoors: hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding, camping, and he taught all of his kids the same passion for the outdoors. The family would travel all over the West—from Alaska to Arizona— on outdoor adventures. The relationship was a bit unconventional for the time, and Loren often had camp cook duties. They especially enjoyed time at Walupt Lake and Keenes Horse Camp. Horses, dogs, and extra kids were usually present on these trips. In later years Loren and Virginia were active in the Backcountry Horsemen, where Loren put those cooking skills to use, winning the “Camp Chef” award.

Loren told stories of the snow being as deep as fence posts above Mossyrock, his trip to stay with the ranger at the Green River Guard Station, and his time in the Army, especially that rough transport to Korea. He loved his family, animals, and the outdoors and his legacy lives on in all who knew him. No services will be held at this time.

