 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Loren Staeffler

  • 0

July 30, 1938 — April 11, 2022

Loren moved with his wife and children to the Delena area in 1971.

He was employed by Weyerhaeuser’s R-W paper mill for 30 years.

Loren is survived by his wife of 61 years, JoAnn; a daughter Lori Farmer (John); a son Brent Staeffler (Sherri); three grandchildren, Alissa, Rachel (Christopher), Mitch (Charity); and one great-granddaughter Lily.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways engaging with a community can help tackle stress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News