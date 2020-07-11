If you scan the books piled by Loren Paul McNair’s favorite chair the day that he died—July 1, 2020 at 77 years old—you will learn about his endless curiosity and varied interests. The piles include a book about electrical wiring to help him fix his boat, guides to the Inside Passage, which he navigated several summers in a row on his way to serving as the engineer on fishing boats in Alaska, and an array of field guides and history books, an atlas of Native American tribes, stories about the Rogue River, and maps. In between the books, you’d find pictures from trips, he and Carol, his wife of 55 years, took around the world from South Africa to Tahiti and more. And, scattered throughout the house, you’d find wrenches, piles of nuts and bolts, and thing-a-ma-jigs set aside by a man who built and fixed things.