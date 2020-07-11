May 2, 1943—July 1, 2020
If you scan the books piled by Loren Paul McNair’s favorite chair the day that he died—July 1, 2020 at 77 years old—you will learn about his endless curiosity and varied interests. The piles include a book about electrical wiring to help him fix his boat, guides to the Inside Passage, which he navigated several summers in a row on his way to serving as the engineer on fishing boats in Alaska, and an array of field guides and history books, an atlas of Native American tribes, stories about the Rogue River, and maps. In between the books, you’d find pictures from trips, he and Carol, his wife of 55 years, took around the world from South Africa to Tahiti and more. And, scattered throughout the house, you’d find wrenches, piles of nuts and bolts, and thing-a-ma-jigs set aside by a man who built and fixed things.
Even the newly-acquainted quickly saw his wry sense of humor in the twinkling eyes that punctuated every mischievous smile. He was most himself when he was outside—boating, fishing, diving, skiing, playing with dogs and kids, losing a shoe in muck while fetching oysters, or driving over butt-numbing dirt roads on impromptu road trips. He also loved teaching, whether coaching his daughter’s soccer team, explaining over dinner how rockets work in space, canoeing the Columbia with Sea Scouts, or showing students how to clean a piston, at Lower Columbia College, where he taught diesel mechanics for more than 30 years. He took pride in his students’ success and quietly and anonymously (don’t tell anyone, now) paid tuition or bought books or supplies for those in need.
Loren was born in Myrtle Point, Oregon, on May 2, 1943, to Pete and Lola McNair. He grew up in Gold Beach, where he worked at his dad’s propane shop, camped on the Rogue, hunted agates on the beach, and met and married his high school sweetheart, Carol Ann Thelin. He attended Oregon Institute of Technology, but his studies were interrupted, when he joined the Army, which took him to Fort Belvoir, in Virginia, where his daughter, Natalie, was born. Upon returning to Oregon, he completed his bachelors and promptly started his career teaching diesel mechanics, first at Palo Verde College in Blythe, CA, before moving to Longview in 1975. Loren volunteered in many ways casual and formal, including with Rotary, the Longview Yacht Club, and Sea Scouts. He and Carol also hosted many foreign exchange students.
Loren long battled Parkinson’s but died somewhat unexpectedly, from a critical infection. He fought for life as hard as he fought to land the biggest Chinook. Carol and Natalie were at his side as he took his last breath at Community Home Health & Hospice. In addition to his wife and daughter, Loren is survived by his elder brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Pam McNair; mother-in-law, Carolyn Thelin; and brother- and sister-in-law Chris and Bernadette Thelin. When safe, the family will hold a celebration of life. In the meantime, please consider honoring his memory by donating to the Student Success Fund of the Lower Columbia College Foundation (PO Box 3010 Longview, WA 98632). He will forever live in our hearts, with enduring love.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.