Lonnie James Reynolds

January 7, 1944 — June 2, 2022

Lonnie James Reynolds passed away June 2, 2022.

He was born on January 7, 1944, in Spokane, Washington.

He graduated from Milan Tennessee High School and served four years in the Navy and then became an industrial painter in Longview

He married Julie Anne Martin on July 12, 1968. They had 55 years together.

Lonnie, “DA” as the grandkids called him, loved being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his children, Steve (Linda), Scott (Janean), Suzanne (Brad); his grandchildren, Chloe, Aiden, Brittany (Ryan), Aaron (Hannah) Loni Anne (Billy), Cole (Savannah), Allison and Michael; and his great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Myles, Brody, McKenna, Ryder, Madelyn, Layne, Tatum, Dawson and Harlow.

In his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and made many beautiful things for his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Myrtle Reynolds; sisters LeeAnne Grothoff and Jean Spooner; and niece Kallie Anne Dietz.

In honor of Lonnie, there will be a potluck at 2 p.m. July 17 at his son Scott’s home at 5705 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway (mile 12).

