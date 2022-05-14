June 20, 1973 — April 11, 2022

Lonnie Christian Knowles, 48, of Longview, died April 11, 2022, as the result of a fall.

Lonnie was born in Longview, Washington, on June 20, 1973, to Lonnie Alfred Knowles and Mary Jean (Peterson) Knowles. He attended R.A. Long High School, graduating in 1991. While attending high school, he was active in drama and choir, and was the first “Lumberjack” mascot, performing at football games.

He married Amy Halverson on October 10, 1999, and they had two children, Chandler (22), and Mary (19).

After a series of business ventures, Lonnie took his networking talents to Stewart Title, becoming their marketing director in 2009. Lonnie believed in the power of community, connection and involvement. He took an active role in countless civic organizations, including trustee for the Longview Eagles, past president of the Lower Columbia Association of Realtors (LOCAR) and the CAP Foundation, and a founding member of the Lower Columbia Professionals and the local 100 Men Who Care. He served on the board of the Salvation Army, Dino Doozer Foundation, Community Home Health & Hospice and Lower Columbia Contractors Association (LCCA).

As a Chamber of Commerce member and ambassador, Lonnie was awarded Ambassador of the Year in 2009, Business Person of the Year in 2014 and received the Pillar of Strength award in 2016. He co-hosted a radio program and a local cable access show promoting local business, and was master of ceremonies at many local charity events. After experiencing a stroke in 2016, he focused much of his energies on children and the homeless. Recently, Lonnie was working to establish the Kelso Business and Community Association, and was leading the most recent Longview Clean-up Day (dedicated to him after his passing). In a final act of charity, Lonnie was an organ donor, giving the gift of life to at least three recipients.

Lonnie is survived by his daughter, Mary; son, Chandler; sisters, Angela Knowles and Teresa Hogan of Longview, Washington, and Sherrie Harris of Kent, Washington; stepsister, Holly (Andy) Hill of Renton, Washington; stepbrother Eric (Patty) VanderSanden of Spanaway, Washington; ex-wife, Amy Halverson Knowles of Longview, Washinton; and stepmother, Zale Knowles, of Yuma, Arizona. He also is survived by the countless lives he touched, and the friends he loved and considered family.

His parents, Lonnie Alfred Knowles and Mary Jean (Peterson) Knowles, preceded him in death.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, followed by a reception of music and camaraderie until 6 p.m. All who knew or had their lives touched by Lonnie are invited, and encouraged to share stories, enjoy some music and make a toast in his honor.

Internment will take place at Longview Memorial Park on his birthday, June 20.