Jan. 13, 1953—Feb. 2, 2023

Lon Sudar passed away peacefully in his sleep, February 2, 2023, at the age of 70 at home with his wife and beloved kitties, after a second battle with cancer.

He was born in Longview, WA to Frank and Marie Sudar.

Lon is survived by his wife, Michelle, brother Gerald Sudar (Kristine), brothers-in-law, Dick and Steve Roche, and many loving and special friends, cousins, nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marie Sudar, brother Phil, aunts Helen and Angeline and many other family and friends.

After graduating high school in 1971 he attended Lower Columbia College and then moved to Gladstone Oregon and attended Clackamas Community College. In the mid 70’s he went to work for Electronic Controls Design (ECD) (Quality Control Supervisor) in Mulino Oregon. Lon met Michelle while working at ECD.

Lon’s father Frank passed away in 1980, then Lon moved back to Longview to his mother’s home to care for her until she passed in 1986. He reconnected with Michelle in 1989 and they married in 1990. Prior to retiring he worked for Green Tree Landscaping/Ecological Land Services (field supervisor).

Lon was a history and motorcycle enthusiast; his knowledge of motorcycles was exceptional. He enjoyed classic car shows, bicycling, and building model airplanes since he was a child. Lon enjoyed races at Portland Speedway; unbeknownst to him, two of his future brother-in-laws raced stock cars at Portland Speedway. He enjoyed the company of his family and friends. Lon will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances/donations may be made to ASPCA to help neglected and abandoned animals.