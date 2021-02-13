Lolita Helene Hare

July 12, 1933—January 30, 2021

Lolita was born in Longview on July 12, 1933. In her early childhood she lived in Castle Rock and eventually moved into a home built by her father on Beacon Hill. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1951. After graduation she attended LCJC, now Lower Columbia College. In 1952 Lolita married Eugene Williams, Jr. They were blessed with three children, Randy, Christie and Monte.

Lolita married Robert Hare in 1969 in Lake Tahoe. They enjoyed entertaining friends at their home and sharing their love of music with Bob on guitar and Lolita playing piano. Their often held Hawaiian party, complete with roasted pig in the ground and Dottie Mawae leading hula lessons, was a favorite of many.

Lolita was a strong and fierce protector of her family and friends. Always forgiving, never judgmental, and ever encouraging. Her great sense of humor and love of life was especially show in a photo taken while visiting her son, Randy in Cabo. The photo shows Lolita, with her much adored blonde update hairstyle in perfect order, posed for a picture hanging on a rope while upside down like a freshly caught marlin. She and her grandson Sam made it a traditional to attend the annual International Festival at LCC.