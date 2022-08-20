June 9, 1924 — Aug. 9, 2022

Lola Ellen Pritchard passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Vancouver, Washington, on August 9, 2022. Lola was born in Prescott, Oregon, on June 9, 1924, to Owen and Ida (Stickler) Sims. She was raised in Rainier, Oregon, graduating from Rainier Union High School followed by business school in Portland, Oregon.

She married Carroll Pritchard on January 6, 1945. Carroll and Lola had four children, Stacey (Kathy), Carol (Rick), Jeannie (Robert) and Jill (Don). Lola was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Smith; husband Carroll (2005); and parents Owen (1938) and Ida (2002).

Lola is survived by all of her children, five nieces and nephews, 15 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Lola was active as a Sunday school teacher at Rainier Methodist Church, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, as a Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts leader and as a home extension participant.

Lola was the best mother a kid could want. She welcomed our friends into our home; she made all the grandchildren feel they were her favorite. She was a homemaker, cooking tasty meals for family and friends. She sewed, crocheted, gardened and played cards with family and friends.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, followed by lunch then a graveside at 2 p.m. at Hudson Cemetery. Groulx Family Mortuary is in charge.