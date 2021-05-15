December 7, 1929 — April 24, 2021

Lola Darlene Vestal was born in Geuda Springs, Kansas, the first of James T. and Lucy M. Swaim’s seven children. She died at age 91 in Lacey, Washington.

Lola married Charles Duane Vestal in Lovewell, Kansas, in 1949. They moved to Longview shortly after their two children were born in Wichita.

Lola retired from Longview Fibre after 31 years, and earned a B.S. degree from WSU at age 70.

Her memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22 (viewing before), at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. The full obituary is posted on their website.