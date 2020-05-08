Lois Luoto

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 27, 1931—May 1, 2020

Lois Irene Luoto was born to George and Rose Wade in 1931. She was raised in Longview and graduated with the RA Long class of ‘49. She studied at LCC for 2 years and completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Technology in Ohio.

She married Jack Ray Luoto in 1954. Jack was a lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Together, they spent the next 21 years raising a family and living the military life across the nation and world, settling in southern California in 1972. In 2015, Lois came home to Cowlitz County in Castle Rock. Lois was preceded in death by Jack in 2003.

Lois, “Rusty” was an avid gardener and was active in the evangelical Christian church. She loved to cook, travel and enjoyed bible studies and fellowship with her many friends.

Lois was a loving mother and grandmother and is survived by two children Judith Ann Rogers (Mark) of Sequim, WA and Donald Wade Luoto (Terri) of Castle Rock, WA. She also has four grandchildren Zachary and Elliott Rogers and Adam and Danika Luoto. She also has three great granddaughters Adara, Caia and Elenna Rogers.

Lois will be interred with Jack at the Riverside National Cemetery in California at a future date.

