Lois Hammersmith

August 11, 1927—April 21, 2020
Lois was raised in Gary Indiana, where she married her high school sweetheart Frank. They both followed her parents out to the West Coast, where they raised their family. Lois was a full time homemaker. In her later years she worked part time for the Cowlitz County court house and for a nonprofit agency. Lois was an avid golfer and member of the Longview County Club. She loved to play bridge, and was the Ladies Club President for a number of years. Lois enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family. Anyone who met Lois absolutely loved her and she will truly be missed. Lois is survived by her daughters Lorraine Malcom and Mary Jane Davis. Son in Laws, Duane Malcom and Bill Davis. Grandchildren—Kelly & Ron Neeley, Jennifer Harrington & Josh Gardner, Michelle Kus, Mike Davis, Jill & Cameron Gibson. Great grandchildren, Nicholas & Caitlin Neeley, Preston & Hunter Harrington, Carson & Brock Gardner, Elizabeth Kus, Kellin Davis, Genevieve Gibson & baby girl due end of May 2020.
