Lodie Fuller

Lodie was born in Vancouver, Wash., to Millard and Pearl Salzman and passed peacefully with her husband and daughters by her side. She was married to Neil Fuller for 74 years. They both grew up in Kelso. She was an active volunteer for most of her life and a comfort to many. She will be missed. She leaves her husband, Neil, daughters Cathy Rose, Caroline Bloomfield and Valerie Petersen along with 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.