Lodie Fuller
0 entries

Lodie Fuller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

July 22, 1928—March 7, 2020

Lodie was born in Vancouver, Wash., to Millard and Pearl Salzman and passed peacefully with her husband and daughters by her side. She was married to Neil Fuller for 74 years. They both grew up in Kelso. She was an active volunteer for most of her life and a comfort to many. She will be missed. She leaves her husband, Neil, daughters Cathy Rose, Caroline Bloomfield and Valerie Petersen along with 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of Lodie Fuller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News