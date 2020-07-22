Lloyd Robert Young passed away July 18, 2020. He was born 08/22/1928 in Lewiston, Idaho, to Robert Lee and Elga Young. He worked 30 years for Weyerhaeuser Pulp as a Millwright and home builder here in Longview until he retired. He married Wynona Johnson in Wallowa, Oregon, on 06/28/1950. They just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, a granddaughter and 1 great-grandson. Surviving- wife Wynona, 3 sons- Rick (wife Rose), Mick (wife Lana), Steve (wife Michele), 13 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.