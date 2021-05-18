Lloyd Grytness

January 28, 1931 — May 12, 2021
Lloyd passed onto the big river in the sky on May 12, 2021. He was born on January 28, 1931, in Havre, Mont., to Dorothy (Staples) and Olaf Grytness. He graduated from high school in Minnesota.
Lloyd moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where he met and married Dawn Ann Smith in 1957. They moved to Kalama, Wash., in 1977 and retired there.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife and his sister.
He is survived by two daughters, Shelli Smith and Janni Grytness; two grandchildren, Stacie (Smith) Winders and Stefanie (Smith) Bremer; and five great-grandchildren. Lloyd was an avid fisherman, and loved to dig clams. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday May 23, 2021, at Totem Pole Park in Kalama, Wash.
