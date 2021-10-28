Feb. 26, 1952 — Sept. 5, 2021
Lisa Stevenson, 69, passed away in Olympia, Washington, on September 5, 2021.
Lisa was born February 26, 1952, and raised in Astoria, Oregon. She grew up with a tightknit extended family and was lifelong friends with her many cousins. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Tom Stevenson, the couple briefly lived in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and Longview, Washington, before settling in Kalama, Washington, where they raised their three children. Throughout the decades spent in Kalama she was an active member in the community and was involved with many organizations and committees, winning Kalama’s Citizen of the Year in 1996. Her passion for education led her to serve many years as a parent volunteer, member, and president of the Kalama School Board. Lisa was an entrepreneur who built several small businesses throughout her life, including bookkeeping and owning a construction company.
She was known for her kind heart, warm smile, and amazing ability to make a friend of anyone. Her “gift of gab” is legendary as she loved to tell stories and make people laugh. Through her many public speeches, she consistently spoke about how to live life in a compassionate, respectful and empathetic way. She was our social butterfly and provided so much light to not only our families, but all who met her.
She was at her happiest when all of her kids were at home, laughing around the table, with grandkids playing and granddogs barking. Her husband, Tom, passed away Sept. 14, 2021. She is survived by her children Kelly (Trask), Kate (Justin), and John (Joni); six grandchildren (Finn, Kasen, Drew, Sofia, Mac and Hank); sister Greta (Randy); niece Emily; aunt Margie; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Denny and Frankye; and brother Casey.
The family will be holding a celebration of life next summer and are looking forward to hearing your stories about Lisa. Donations can be made in her honor at your local community library.
