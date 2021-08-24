Lisa Lynn Hill

Where does one start when trying to describe such a loving, caring, fun and horribly naughty person. Lisa had a hunger for all things fun in life. Her humor was infectious. She always was joking and making the ones around her giggle until they were sore. Her loyalty and love were given freely every day to the people she loved. To know Lisa was to feel a love only she could give. Selflessly taking care of all of those around her, you never left her home without a full stomach and a smile. The void felt from her family is unfillable.