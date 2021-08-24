Lisa Lynn Hill (copy)

June 11, 1957 — July 23, 2021
Lisa Lynn Hill was born on June 11, 1957, in Longview Washington, to John and Betty Clark. Lisa grew up in the local area graduating from Castle Rock High School in 1975.
Where does one start when trying to describe such a loving, caring, fun and horribly naughty person. Lisa had a hunger for all things fun in life. Her humor was infectious. She always was joking and making the ones around her giggle until they were sore. Her loyalty and love were given freely every day to the people she loved. To know Lisa was to feel a love only she could give. Selflessly taking care of all of those around her, you never left her home without a full stomach and a smile. The void felt from her family is unfillable.
Lisa was preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by the love of her life of 44 years, Jim (Hootie) Hill; her son, Jon (Kelsey) Hill; her three grandchildren Baker, Marshal, and Abigail Hill; two sisters, Robin Lovingfoss and Carrie Wengel; nieces Madeline St. Pierre and Chloe Wengel; nephews Clark Wengel and Tanner Lovingfoss; and numerous fun cousins and countless friends who were family.
Just as Lisa celebrated life to the fullest, her family will honor her with a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on August 28 at 4920 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso, Washington 98626.
