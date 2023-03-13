May. 1952—Feb. 7, 2023

LONGVIEW, WA—Lindsey “Soupy” Campbell was born May 19, 1952 in Longview, WA, passed away February 7, 2023.

He is survived by his three daughters: Deidra Campbell, Kindra Aheren (Patrick Aheren), Kara Jennings; brothers: Dennis Campbell and Gene Campbell; granddaughters: Kamaile Correa, Sydney Campbell, and Naya Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Vivian Campbell, brother Dean Campbell.

Lindsey graduated from Kelso High School in 1970. After serving 3 years in the US Navy he returned to Kelso and worked many years at Weyerhaeuser and went on to retire from Georgia Pacific in 2009.

He will be remembered for his big personality, generosity, and desire to always make others laugh. The family welcomes any and all to attend his celebration of life on March 18, 2023 at Mill City Grill in Longview, WA from 2:00-5:00 p.m.