April 28, 1926—Feb. 27, 2023
WINLOCK—Lindsay Arnold Chatterton, 96, of Winlock, WA peacefully left us on February 27, at St. John’s Medical Center surrounded by family.
Lindsay was born April 28, 1926, in New Carlisle, Quebec, Canada, to Guy and Elvina Chatterton. Lindsay is survived by a daughter, Cara Dyck of Surprise AZ with two grandsons, three great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Also, his son Lindsay Arne Chatterton and his wife Rhonda Kirschman-Chatterton of Moses Lake, with two grandchildren.
Lindsay was employed by Standard Dairy with its subsequent subsidiaries for over 30 years. He also served with the Columbia Heights fire Department, Cowlitz Fire Department, Winlock Fire Department and Lewis County Fire Commissioners for over 50 years.
To honor Lindsay’s memory, a Celebration of his life will be held on March 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Vader Assembly of God Church in Vader, Washington. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.