April 28, 1926—Feb. 27, 2023

WINLOCK—Lindsay Arnold Chatterton, 96, of Winlock, WA peacefully left us on February 27, at St. John’s Medical Center surrounded by family.

Lindsay was born April 28, 1926, in New Carlisle, Quebec, Canada, to Guy and Elvina Chatterton. Lindsay is survived by a daughter, Cara Dyck of Surprise AZ with two grandsons, three great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. Also, his son Lindsay Arne Chatterton and his wife Rhonda Kirschman-Chatterton of Moses Lake, with two grandchildren.

Lindsay was employed by Standard Dairy with its subsequent subsidiaries for over 30 years. He also served with the Columbia Heights fire Department, Cowlitz Fire Department, Winlock Fire Department and Lewis County Fire Commissioners for over 50 years.

To honor Lindsay’s memory, a Celebration of his life will be held on March 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Vader Assembly of God Church in Vader, Washington. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.