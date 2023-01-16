Linda Sue McFarland
Feb. 18, 1966 - Dec. 31, 2022
Linda Sue McFarland (Harford) passed into Heaven on Saturday evening December 31, 2022.
She is survived by two daughters, Ashley Shepherd (Robert) and Sierra McFarland. Also a son Thomas Gomez. She is also survived by her mother, JoAnne Harford and a sister and brother.
She was born and raised in Longview, WA, graduating from R A Long High School in 1984. She attended LCC studying early childhood classes. She worked at Longview Christian Daycare and then Walmart.
Linda's family is planning a memorial service on January 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Northlake Church, Longview, WA.
