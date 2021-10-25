Linda Marie Haynes

April 1, 1961 — Oct. 7, 2021

Linda passed away of cancer on October 7, 2021, at the Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, Washington.

Linda was born April 1, 1961 in Longview, Washington at St. John’s Hospital to William and Darlene Haynes. She attended Kelso schools and graduated in 1979.

With help from her parents, she raised three caring, loving, outgoing children: Tiffany, Christina, and William “Billy” Connell.

Linda worked as LPN and caregiver. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2020. She started chemotherapy on March 26, 2021.

Linda is survived by her mother, Darlene Haynes; daughters: Tiffany Connell and Christina Rhodes; son, William Connell; brothers, Dan and Steven Haynes; sister-in-law, Keri Haynes; son-in-law, Alex Rhodes; nephews: Sean and Ryan Haynes; and two great grandchildren: Brayleih and Braxton Rhodes.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, William Haynes; and twin brother, David Haynes.

Linda was cremated and laid to rest at Longview Memorial Cemetery and Steele Chapel Funeral home. She requested no service to be held.