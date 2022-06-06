Sept. 30, 1955 — May 30, 2022
Linda Mardies Peppers, 66, of Vancouver, passed away May 30, 2022. She was born Sept. 30, 1955, in Longview, to James Ray and Alma Katherine (James) Phelps, and graduated from Kelso High School in 1973. On Nov. 2, 1973, she married David Peppers. They moved to Vancouver in 1994.
Linda enjoyed sewing, crafting, needle pointing, cooking and baking. She was a master food preserver through the Clark County Extension Office and Washington State University. She retired in 2017.
Linda was generous and loved everyone, going out of her way to help and teach others. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, David at home; a daughter, Mardy Peppers-Lobe (Mike Lobe) of Longview; two grandchildren, Gabe and Faith Lobe, both of Longview; and a sister, Charlotte Phelps-Merwin of Vancouver.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jim Phelps Jr.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. June 11 at the New and Living Way Church, 215 Academy St., in Kelso, Washington, with Pastor Todd Beal officiating. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Steele Chapel.
