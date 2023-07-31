April 25, 1950—May 21, 2023

RAINIER, OR—Linda Madge Turley, beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, passed away on May 21, 2023 at OHSU in Portland, OR.

She was born on April 25, 1950 in Tillamook OR to Everett and Serelda Ann Bozarth, she was one of seven siblings.

She is preceded in death by her husband Lyle Turley; her parents and her sister, Claudia Dofelmire. She is survived by her daughter, Shawna Curtis of Longview and son John (Hallie) Curtis of Wisconsin; her five grandchildren: Elizabeth and Phillip Perez, Max, Dallas and Jacob Curtis; four great-grandchildren: Raine Perrin, Keenan Knutzen, Luna Perez and Coraline Curtis; four brothers; Allen, Ron, Bob and Richard Bozarth and one sister Amy Martine along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda loved fishing, camping, hunting and traveling with her husband Lyle and all of their friends and family. She loved spending time with her family, especially the great grandchildren.

At Linda’s request there will be no funeral service, however there will be a celebration of life at the Rainier Eagles on August 12 starting at 1:00 p.m.