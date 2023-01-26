Dec. 2, 1957—Dec. 26, 2022

Our sister, Linda Lynn Sjoblom, 65, passed away on December 26, 2022. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends. She was born in Germany on December 2, 1957 to Richard and Hannelore Sjoblom, both of whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by her life partner of over 30 years, Ed Zaha, her daughter, Stephanie Gregory Shaw, and her four siblings, Lisa Roth, Steven Sjoblom, Monica Tyler, and Maria Mansker, as well as her niece Hannelore Bartels and her nephew, Aaron Roth.

In lieu of a memorial service, we ask that you consider making a donation to your local addiction counseling service in honor of Linda and/or those you know and love who may be struggling with addiction.