 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda Lou Monohon

  • 0

Sept. 15, 1947—Jan. 31, 2022

In loving memory of Linda Lou Monohon, nee Berry. Linda was a retired bookseller and a grandmother extraordinaire. She loved to read and to go dancing. Having her family and grandchildren come and visit was a great joy to her. She is missed. She is survived by her husband, four sons, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson, one sister and three brothers.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey says plenty of adults still get help with the bills from mom and dad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News