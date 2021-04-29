Linda Lorraine Murphree, née Bowers, went home to be with the angels on April 23, 2021. Linda was born on June 26, 1951, in Longview to George and Lorraine Bowers.

Linda leaves behind her husband, Michael W. Murphree; her daughters, Tammy Speed and Jennifer Lamari; her son, Michael G. Murphree; three granddaughters, Katie, Hannah, and Madelyn Speed; and a great-grandchild on the way. Linda also is survived by her older brother, Larry Bowers, and her younger twin siblings, Curtis Bowers and Colleen Wilson. A private service will be held for close friends and family.