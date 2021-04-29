June 26, 1951 — April 23, 2021
Linda Lorraine Murphree, née Bowers, went home to be with the angels on April 23, 2021. Linda was born on June 26, 1951, in Longview to George and Lorraine Bowers.
Linda leaves behind her husband, Michael W. Murphree; her daughters, Tammy Speed and Jennifer Lamari; her son, Michael G. Murphree; three granddaughters, Katie, Hannah, and Madelyn Speed; and a great-grandchild on the way. Linda also is survived by her older brother, Larry Bowers, and her younger twin siblings, Curtis Bowers and Colleen Wilson. A private service will be held for close friends and family.
For those wishing to celebrate Linda’s life, the family asks that you plant sunflowers in her memory.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.