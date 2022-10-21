June 15, 1938 — Oct. 7, 2022

Linda Lee Rider (Whitacre), 84, of Longview, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family and friend on October 7, 2022, in Longview, Washington.

She was born to Belmont and Nettie Whitacre on June 15, 1938, in Everton, Missouri. Linda graduated from WyEast High School in Hood River, Oregon, in 1956. She married Ronald Rider on June 29, 1957, and they were married for 65 years. She was blessed with four children, Rhonda, David, Thomas and Denise.

Linda worked at the Delaware Plaza, cooked for children at two daycares and she also cared for children in her home. Her husband pastored churches in Minnesota, Oregon and Washington, and she helped and worked with him.

When she retired, she traveled the Northwest and Arizona with her husband in their fifth-wheel trailer for seven years before coming back to Longview, where she lived the rest of her life.

Linda enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting and traveling. She loved working with children at her church, Kelso First Assembly of God, and in the Royal Ranger program.

Linda is survived by her husband, Ronald Rider; two brothers, Bruce (Carolyn) and Elmer (Lori) Whitacre; and her four children Rhonda (Randy) Williams, David (Rhonda) Rider, Tom Rider and Denise (Doug) Peek. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to her funeral at 11 a.m. October 28 at Columbia Heights Assembly of God, 3609 Columbia Heights Road, Longview, Washington.