Sept. 28, 1945—Nov. 26, 2022

Linda Lee Hughes (Byers), 77, of Ocean Park, WA passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Linda was also known as Kueenie and Little Pine.

She is survived by her husband, Francis Hughes; daughter, Latricia Knox (Brian); and son, Anthony Hughes (Viola). She is also survived by ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was born in New Mexico and moved with her family to Longview as a young girl where she met the love of her life (King) in 1959. Linda graduated from Mark Morris high school in 1963. They met as freshmen in high school, married as seniors, and for the next 60 years Frank and Linda shared a lifelong love unlike most will ever know. Linda worked as a Banker at Rainier and Key Bank in Longview until retirement in the late 1990’s. Together Linda and Francis were drawn to the ocean where they eventually retired in Ocean Park, WA.

They enjoyed salmon & sturgeon fishing, crabbing, and clam digging. They also enjoyed walks along the beach and sharing biscuits and gravy at the coast in the morning watching the waves crashing in. Linda loved nature, especially her hummingbirds, frogs, and squirrels that frequented their beach house.

She was an avid gardener with an amazing green thumb. She picked up her love of plants and flowers from her mother and passed it on to her children. She always saw the good in life and had a way of bringing out the best in all of us that were blessed enough to share this life with her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Linda’s family is planning a celebration to honor her life in March 2023 in the Longview area, invitations will be sent out at a later time.