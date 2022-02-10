Linda L. Vickers

March 3, 1951 — Jan. 27, 2022

Linda Lou (Iverson) Vickers, 70, of Kelso passed away January 27, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born March 3, 1951, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to the late Evelyn and Sigfred Iverson.

She moved to Washington in 1980 where she met her husband, the late Gerald T. (Spud) Vickers.

Linda did many things in life that all came from love. She was a wife, a mother, a foster mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. She was a local business owner for nearly 30 years. She camped, loved fishing, and there wasn't a slot game she didn't like. She'd also never pass up a game of Chinese checkers. She believed there were no such things as half-siblings, stepsiblings, or foster siblings. She believed in loving wholly or not at all. She cooked to feed every belly. She clothed strangers. She fed the wild. She loved purely without cause.

Linda is survived by her children, Lori Ballard of Las Vegas, Gayle (Ron) Pifer of Vancouver, Amanda (Jeremy) Shelley of Vancouver, Leah Iverson of Longview, Kim Bennett of Kelso, and Matt Saur of Texas; three siblings; 21 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A potluck celebration of Linda's life is scheduled to be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on February 19, at the Catlin Grange, 205 Shawnee St, Kelso, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Linda Vickers Memorial Fund at Fibre Federal Credit Union.