Sept. 23, 1946—May 6, 2023

LONGVIEW—Linda Kay (Cisler) Hitt, 76, passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Longview, WA. She was born on September 23, 1946, in Columbus, NE, to Frank and Elby (Brabec) Cisler. She graduated from Boise High School in 1964 and the University of Idaho in 1968.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Elby Cisler. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Hitt; sister, Susie (Wren) Harris, Boise, ID; brother, Chris (Janine) Cisler, Payette, ID; daughter, Catherine (Mike) Piechowski, Boise, ID; son, Thomas (Judy) Hitt, Pasco, WA; daughter, Angela (Greg) Cook, Shoreline, WA; and ten grandchildren.

There will be a rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. on May 22, at St Rose de Viterbo Parish in Longview, WA. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda’s memory to St Rose Parish.

Funeral will be streamed https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zx5P-Qix06flUqclyl6ZQ

Full obituary may be found at https://www.longviewmemorialpark.com/obituaries/obituary-listings