June 11, 1947—July 13, 2022

Linda June (Harmon) Morss, 75, of Kelso died July 13, 2022, at home with her daughters by her side.

She was born June 11, 1947, in Alhambra, Los Angeles County, California to Alvin Cecil Harmon, Sr., and Estelle Mary (Schaller) Harmon. Linda was raised in Martinez until the family moved to Redding, CA, where she completed middle school and graduated from Enterprise High School.

Linda married her best friend, Kenneth Robert Morss, on August 5, 1969. The following year she earned her A.A. from Shasta College. Her husband’s job would move their family several times throughout her life. In 1971, they moved to Davis, CA. In 1979, they moved to Tualatin, OR. In 1994, they moved to the Longview/Kelso area where she worked for St. John Hospital for 15 years.

Linda was always volunteering in her community. She volunteered for Head Start the first year it was implemented. She helped raise money for Davis Community Hospital. Linda volunteered for the Metro Crisis Suicide Line in Portland. She helped adults read through Weyerhaeuser’s Read Right program. She also volunteered as a CASA for Cowlitz County.

Linda loved music and played saxophone, classical guitar, and piano. A spiritual woman, she had unshakeable faith and a testimony of her Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ. She found joy serving in her church: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She taught Sunday school to youth, volunteered in Boy Scouts and girl’s camp, served in the women’s Relief Society, taught music enrichment, and served in the Portland, OR temple.

Linda left a legacy of unconditional love. Her life of many trials humbled her, inspiring Linda to help others. She also had a fierce love for her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, sister: Jean Hemmingway, daughter-in-law: Vannessah Hudson Morss, and granddaughter: Kaihley Hudson Morss. Survivors include her four children: K Phillip Morss of Newberg, OR, Julie Thomas (Alan) of Portland, OR, Chuck Morss (Jennifer) of Olathe, KS, and Becky Morss of Kelso; brother Alvin (Bud) Harmon, Jr., (Pam) of Davis, CA, a special son-in-law, Kris Luchmun of Montesano, 17 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren, and a nephew.

A private family gathering was held on July 21, 2022, at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland, OR.