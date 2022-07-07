July 1, 1940 — June 28, 2022

Linda Jane Larson passed away at the age of 81 in Longview, Washington, on June 28, 2022. She was born in Prairie City, Oregon, on July 1, 1940, to Carl LeForest Davis and Ada McGlone Davis.

Linda is survived by her husband, Delbert Larson, of Rainier, Oregon; brother Jerald (Jerry) Davis of Portland, Oregon; sisters Martha Van Natta (Robert) of Apiary, Oregon; and Marilee Hayden (John) of Anchor Point, Alaska. Linda also is survived by her children, Monty Mason, Terry Jo Bohannon, Melina Mason, Misty Mason, and Ronald Larson (Lori). She was predeceased by her son, Clint Mason. She also is survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great- great-grandchild, three nephews, one niece, dozens of cousins, and many friends, all of whom were very dear to her.

She was a kind, loving and outgoing person who tried her best to make everyone laugh. She is well remembered for telling many jokes and for hugging friends and family. Linda was a member of the Rainier, Oregon Historical Museum, the Rainier Senior Center, and the Rainier Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4022 Ladies Auxiliary. She spent many years crocheting for the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary charity projects. She also spent a lot of years sewing for her children. She loved to do jigsaw and word puzzles. Linda loved her kitty cats throughout her lifetime. Linda created many original drawings when she was young. In her youth, Linda was musical, having played the accordion, the clarinet and the piano.

Linda grew up mostly in Rainier and graduated from Rainier Union High School in 1958. She also lived in Eastern Oregon; Cokeville, Wyoming; and Malad, Idaho, until the family moved to Rainier in about 1945. When the local mill burned down in Rainier in 1955, the family moved to Sand Lake, Oregon, for a year. She also lived in Portland, Oregon, for two years when she was in her 20s. She loved the coast. She worked at the Neskowin Inn as a teenager and attended Nestucca High School in Cloverdale, Oregon, for about a year and then moved to Rainier where she graduated. She lived in Portland for a year or two and worked at the Albertina Kerr Homes for children. She was employed at the Trojan Power Plant near Rainier and at the mini mart next door to her home for many years. Linda and Delbert were married 53 years ago and have lived in Rainier ever since.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Rainier Eagles lodge at 109 W. A Street, Rainier, Oregon. All friends and family are encouraged to come pay their respects.