LONGVIEW—Linda Ferguson Erickson passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home in Longview, Washington with loved ones after struggling with health issues.

Linda Erickson was born in Longview December 30, 1952, to Joe and Virginia Ferguson. Linda graduated from Mark Morris High School and received her bachelor’s degree from University of Washington and later obtained her master’s degree.

Linda married her loving husband Dick Erickson in 1979 at Stella Chapel. She worked with her husband as owners of Bruno’s Pizza and Coyote Dick’s while pursuing her career as a Social Worker for Hospice Community Health until retirement in 2020.

Linda was an active volunteer at her church Faith Family Christian, her husband’s car club Unique Tin, and an active member of Beta Signa Phi Sorority PAE chapter, Cowlitz County Democrats. In her free time, she loved her chickens, spending time at the ocean, clam digging, gardening, and cooking for and spending time with family.

Linda was predeceased by husband Dick Erickson, mother Virginia Wilson, father Joe Ferguson, and brother Larri Ferguson. Linda is survived by daughter Angie McCain, grandson Andrew Miller, Nephew Jon Ferguson, brother Garri and wife Brie Ferguson, niece Brandi Levy, Karnita Duncalf, and nephew Ryan Duncalf. Extended family David and wife Michelle VanCamp, family Taylor, Ashton, Grayson, and Emmy VanCamp. Debbi Marcil, family, Scott, Danielle, and Mark.

Linda’s compassion and caring extended through her last breath. While she was at peace and ready to join her husband, mother, father and brother in a better place, she did not want to leave loved ones behind to grieve her passing. To that extent, Linda stayed as long as her will would allow, and body sustained. Linda made a career out of being a compassionate person. As a social worker for Hospice, she put other’s feelings and needs above her own. Linda’s dedication to helping others will be continued for years to come.

Celebration of Life for Linda will be: April 1 2023 1:00 PM

Faith Family Christian Church

2203 38th Ave Longview WA 98632

Please direct any donations to the charity of your choice.