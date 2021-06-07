January 5, 1968—May 1, 2021
Linda Elizabeth Jacobs passed away on May 1, 2021. Linda graduated from Kelso High School in 1986, later marrying Steve Crookshanks. They had a daughter, Haley and later divorced. She married Scott Sneddon; this marriage ended in divorce.
Linda was nicknamed “Hummingbird” as she was always on the go. A free spirit, she loved traveling and eating out, taking her grandson Noah to Willow Grove, going to the movies and other outings. Linda was an avid kickboxer, taking three classes a week, staying in top physical condition. Linda was always happy and brightened the room whenever she entered.
She was a staunch supporter of Hospice, working tirelessly on their fundraisers. She loved taking the Hospice children on camping trips to the beach, lightening their load and giving them fond memories of both the trip, Linda and other counselors.
She enjoyed cooking gourmet meals with and for her very good friends, Walt and Sue Newman.
Linda was preceded in death by her twin sister Lora. She is survived by her daughter Haley of Kelso, older brother Robb (Angela) of Oregon City, Ore., and her parents Gary and Gloria Jacobs of Longview.
Linda leaves a vacuum in the hearts of all who knew her. Thank you for the touching cards, flowers and offers of help.
Illness may prevent us from having a Celebration of Life, so please remember her as the bright spirit she was.
