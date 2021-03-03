Linda C Niskanen

December 27, 1938 — January 11, 2021
Linda passed away from cancer on January 11, 2021. She was born in Longview, Wash., on December 27, 1938, to Raymond and Irene VanBuskirk. She graduated in 1957 from R.A. Long High School.
Linda married twice to Bill Dalziel and Ralph Niskanen.
Linda loved the Lord and was very active in the Presbyterian Church in Trout Lake.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands Bill Dalziel, Ralph Niskanen; son Scott Dalziel; and brother Charley.
Linda is survived by her children Renee and Dan Woullet, Paul Dalziel, Kirk and Suzi Dalziel, Gus and Christal Niskanen; siblings Kay Goodrich, Gail and Gary McKennett, Marc and Phyllis VanBuskirk; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, all who Linda loved and kept in touch with; as well as two very dear special friends, Clarence Niskanen, and Eula Smith, who both were always there to help her.
There will be a memorial scattering of her ashes at a later date (July) in Trout Lake. All will be welcome. Contributions, if desired, can be made at a charity of your choice or by planting a tree in her memory.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.