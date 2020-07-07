× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 28, 1950—June 22, 2020

Our mother, Linda Brock-Groat, age 69, of Kelso Washington, passed away on June 22, 2020 of an apparent heart attack.

She was born September 28, 1950 in Longview, to Nelson and Faye Brock. She attended grade school and High school in Kelso, fell in love and was married to James (Jim) Groat.

Linda was known and loved in the community for her hospitality. She was a cook, waitress, bartender, and medical transport driver. Always quick with a comforting word or a hearty laugh. She loved horses, family, and telling a good story.

She is survived by her children Mathew, Cherokee and Codey; siblings Butch and Myrna; her grandchildren Jorden, Raven and Ava; and 2 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held on July 11, and Riverside Park between 2pm and 5pm. Friends and family are welcome.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Groat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.